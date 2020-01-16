ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bryan, Garnier & Co

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

ASML stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.44. 138,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. ASML has a 52 week low of $155.22 and a 52 week high of $305.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 52.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 262.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

