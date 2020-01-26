ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,206.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,848.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.30. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel