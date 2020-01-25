ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 108.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,848.51. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

