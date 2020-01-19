ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective for the company. Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,347.81 ($44.04).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,190 ($41.96) on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,829.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

