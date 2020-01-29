ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 2.81.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

