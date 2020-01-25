ASOS’s (ASC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,206.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,848.51. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 108.30.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing