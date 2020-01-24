ASOS’s (ASC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital raised ASOS to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

ASC stock traded down GBX 116 ($1.53) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,184 ($41.88). 890,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,201.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,845.69. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

