Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

