Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE ASPN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

