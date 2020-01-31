Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,055. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 285,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,309,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

