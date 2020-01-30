Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of ASPN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

