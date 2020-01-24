Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target upped by Zacks Investment Research to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

ASPU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 115,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.90. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $66,616.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

