ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APNHY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

