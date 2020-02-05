Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $141.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,122. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

