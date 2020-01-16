Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

