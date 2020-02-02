Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $122.34

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.59, but opened at $122.34. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $118.81, with a volume of 35,230 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 38.2% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

