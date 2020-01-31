Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.48 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.98. 1,211,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $95.61 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

