Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $95.61 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 158.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 136,961 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

