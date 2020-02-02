ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 78,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

