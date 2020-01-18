ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.11

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 62890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAZY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.88.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

