Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report sales of $3.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $4.23 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 253,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,374. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

