Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASMB stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

