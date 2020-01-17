AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 47101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

