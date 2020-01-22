AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

AMK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

