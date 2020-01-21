Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASB stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

