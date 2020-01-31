Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Hankerd Sells 6,000 Shares

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker