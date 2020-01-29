Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ASB opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,213.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $35,221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.4% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $7,164,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

