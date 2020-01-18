Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,584.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,394.86.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

