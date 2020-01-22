Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,850

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.38).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,688 ($35.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,591.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.98. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

