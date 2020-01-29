Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

AC opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $30,442.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,667 shares of company stock valued at $803,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

