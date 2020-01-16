Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. Assurant has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $134.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

