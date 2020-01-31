Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.53 per share, with a total value of $581,672.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 268,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,182.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 158,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,439 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

