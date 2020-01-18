Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

AGO stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Jim Evans purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $35,145.00. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 8,525 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $424,459.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 477,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,371.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 226,078 shares of company stock worth $8,616,183 and have sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 960.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

