Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AML has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 547.75 ($7.21).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 421.80 ($5.55) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The firm has a market cap of $961.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.67.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

