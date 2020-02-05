Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 553.58 ($7.28).

Shares of LON AML traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 458.20 ($6.03). The company had a trading volume of 847,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 516.97.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

