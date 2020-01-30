AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,653 ($100.67) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,644.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,245.85.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

