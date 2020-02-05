AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 7,735 Average PT from Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,735 ($101.75).

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 79 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,535 ($99.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,238,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,667.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,276.56.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

