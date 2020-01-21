AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to report $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $24.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.41 billion to $27.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,993 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,697,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,914,000 after buying an additional 1,494,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 295,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 1,114,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

