AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,651 ($100.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,635.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?