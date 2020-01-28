AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. AstroNova’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 1,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 380,527 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AstroNova by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com