AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1,426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 380,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 16.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 107.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34. AstroNova has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

ALOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

