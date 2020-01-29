Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

ASTC stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing