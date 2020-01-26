ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.31

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and traded as high as $85.86. ASX shares last traded at $85.45, with a volume of 237,075 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$82.92.

About ASX (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

See Also: Forex