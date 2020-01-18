ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.80

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.80 and traded as low as $82.77. ASX shares last traded at $84.34, with a volume of 485,585 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

ASX Company Profile (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker