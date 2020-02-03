ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ASX LTD/ADR stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. ASX LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

About ASX LTD/ADR

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

