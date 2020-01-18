At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

At Home Group stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

