Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of LON:ATYM traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 205.50 ($2.70). 83,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.26. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

