Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 199.98 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

