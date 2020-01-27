Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.62 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks