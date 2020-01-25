ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.09

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.09 and last traded at C$52.00, with a volume of 1471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACO.X. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director George J. Lidgett sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.84, for a total transaction of C$59,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,392 shares in the company, valued at C$816,977.28. Also, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at C$1,584,525.60.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading